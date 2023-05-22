New Strong Buy Stocks for May 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC: This healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants and senior living communities as well as wellness centres, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke BAMXF: This multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 day.

Marriott International MAR: This leading worldwide hospitality company which is focused on lodging management and franchising, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

AptarGroup ATR: This company which is a global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing, and active packaging solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson RYI: This services company that processes and distributes metals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

