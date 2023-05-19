New Strong Buy Stocks for May 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Gold Fields Limited GFI: This gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.
Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus
Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY: This bill payment technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Quote
Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY: This semiconductor and related systems solution company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
Infineon Technologies AG Price and Consensus
Infineon Technologies AG price-consensus-chart | Infineon Technologies AG Quote
MBIA Inc. MBI: This company that provides financial guarantee insurance services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.9% over the last 60 days.
MBIA, Inc. Price and Consensus
MBIA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MBIA, Inc. Quote
Vinci SA VCISY: This company that operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Vinci SA Price and Consensus
Vinci SA price-consensus-chart | Vinci SA Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now
Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.Download free today.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Gold Fields Limited (GFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
MBIA, Inc. (MBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Vinci SA (VCISY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.