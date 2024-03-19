New Strong Buy Stocks for March 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Axos Financial AX: This company which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC Price and Consensus

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC price-consensus-chart | AXOS FINANCIAL, INC Quote

Li Auto LI: This company which designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

General Motors GM: This company which, is one of the world’s largest automakers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote

Demant WILYY: This company which, develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 day.

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Quote

Dorman Products DORM: This company which is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy-Duty Aftermarkets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Dorman Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dorman Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dorman Products, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR (WILYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (AX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.