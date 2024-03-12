New Strong Buy Stocks for March 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

General Motors Company GM: This automobile giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL: This cruise-line company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. SMFG: This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation KALU: This semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. NRIM: This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

