New Strong Buy Stocks for January 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Suzano SUZ: This company which produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote
AngloGold Ashanti AU: This independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus
AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote
Copa Holdings CPA: This Panama-based company that provides airline passenger and cargo services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.
Copa Holdings, S.A. Price and Consensus
Copa Holdings, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote
FS Bancorp FSBW: This holding company that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
FS Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
FS Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FS Bancorp, Inc. Quote
United Rentals URI: This company which is the largest equipment rental company in the world with an integrated network of 1,390 rental locations in United States, Canada and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?
From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.See New Top 10 Stocks >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.