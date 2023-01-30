New Strong Buy Stocks for January 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Suzano SUZ: This company which produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

AngloGold Ashanti AU: This independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

Copa Holdings CPA: This Panama-based company that provides airline passenger and cargo services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Price and Consensus

Copa Holdings, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote

FS Bancorp FSBW: This holding company that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.

FS Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

FS Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FS Bancorp, Inc. Quote

United Rentals URI: This company which is the largest equipment rental company in the world with an integrated network of 1,390 rental locations in United States, Canada and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.