New Strong Buy Stocks for January 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AngloGold Ashanti AU: This independent, global gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

BP BP: This company that engages in the energy business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Equinor EQNR: This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Lennar LEN: This company which is engaged in homebuilding and financial services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Lumen Technologies LUMN: This facilities-based technology and communications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

