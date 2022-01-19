New Strong Buy Stocks for January 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AngloGold Ashanti AU: This independent, global gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

BP BP: This company that engages in the energy business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

BP p.l.c. Price and Consensus

BP p.l.c. price-consensus-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote

Equinor EQNR: This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Equinor ASA Price and Consensus

Equinor ASA price-consensus-chart | Equinor ASA Quote

Lennar LEN: This company which is engaged in homebuilding and financial services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus

Lennar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lennar Corporation Quote

Lumen Technologies LUMN: This facilities-based technology and communications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lumen Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.