New Strong Buy Stocks for August 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Surgery Partners, Inc. SGRY: This healthcare services company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.5% over the last 60 days.

Surgery Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

Surgery Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Surgery Partners, Inc. Quote

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. DFH: This homebuilding company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote

Cadre Holdings, Inc. CDRE: This company which is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cadre Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadre Holdings, Inc. Quote

D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI: This company which is one of the leading national homebuilders, primarily engaged in the construction and sale of single-family houses both in the entry-level and move-up markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

KB Financial Group Inc. KB: This commercial bank in Korea which provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

KB Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus

KB Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | KB Financial Group Inc Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KB Financial Group Inc (KB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.