New Strong Buy Stocks for April 21st

GIII Apparel Group GIII: This company manufactures, designs, and distributes apparel and accessories under owned and private label brands, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.



Gildan Activewear GIL: This company manufactures and markets premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.



Hope Bancorp HOPE: This bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small to medium sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.



Earthstone Energy ESTE: This independent energy company which is engaged in the development and operations of oil and gas properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 7.1% over the last 60 days.



KornFerry International KFY: This world's leading and largest executive recruitment firm with global presence in the executive recruitment industry, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

