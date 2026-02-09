New Strong Buy Stocks for February 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Allied Gold Corporation AAUC: This gold producer which operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d'Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria BBVA: This company which, is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 day.

Maximus MMS: This company, which operates government health and human services programs globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its currentyear earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Silicon Motion Technology SIMO: This company, which is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Morgan Stanley MS: These leading financial services holding company, which serves a diversified group of clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions and individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

