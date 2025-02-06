New Strong Buy Stocks for February 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB: This banking company which provides banking services to consumers and businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 day.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Price and Consensus

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Quote

German American Bancorp GABC: This multi-bank holding company which offers retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

German American Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

German American Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | German American Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Business First Bancshares BFST: This company which provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Business First Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Business First Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Third Coast Bancshares TCBX: This commercially focused, bank holding company which operates primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Tyson Foods TSN: This company which is the biggest chicken produces, distributes and marketer of chicken, beef, pork as well as prepared foods in U.S., has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Tyson Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tyson Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.