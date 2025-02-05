New Strong Buy Stocks for February 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Hancock Whitney HWC: This bank and financial holding company which offers overall banking operations and services across the states of Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida and Texas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
GIII Apparel Group GIII: This company which is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
FIRST MID BNCSH FMBH: This banking company which provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT: This bank holding company which offers retail banking services in the south-central portion of Montana, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 day.
Intercorp Financial Services IFS: This financial products and services company which offers banking, insurance, real estate operations and others, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
