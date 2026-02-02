New Strong Buy Stocks for February 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV: This airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.9% over the last 60 days.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRCA: This dermatology therapeutics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.6% over the last 60 days.

Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT: This cybersecurity company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp FINW: This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Sandvik AB (publ) SDVKY: This engineering company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

