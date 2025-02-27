New Strong Buy Stocks for February 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Barclays BCS: This major global banking and financial services company with more than 325 years of expertise in banking, and operating through an international network in nearly 40 countries and regions in Europe, the U.S., Africa and Asia, the company provides a wide range of financial services to individuals, corporations and institutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.

CareDx CDNA: This commercial stage company which develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive PGR: This company which is one of the major auto insurers in the country, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 day.

EZCORP EZPW: This company which is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

EverQuote EVER: This company which operates an online marketplace for consumers shopping for auto, home and renters and life insurance, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

