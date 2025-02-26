New Strong Buy Stocks for February 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

FinWise Bancorp FINW: This bank holding company which is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp Price and Consensus

FinWise Bancorp price-consensus-chart | FinWise Bancorp Quote

Peoples Financial Services PFIS: This bank holding company which provides commercial and retail banking services primarily in Northeastern Pennsylvania and New York, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Peoples Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote

Lenovo Group LNVGY: This personal technology company which is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 day.

Lenovo Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Lenovo Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Lenovo Group Ltd. Quote

SouthState Corporation SSB: This financial services company which provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

SouthState Corporation Price and Consensus

SouthState Corporation price-consensus-chart | SouthState Corporation Quote

Garmin GRMN: This company which is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of navigation and communication equipment that incorporate the global positioning system (GPS)-based technology, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Garmin Ltd. Price and Consensus

Garmin Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Garmin Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

