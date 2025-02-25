New Strong Buy Stocks for February 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Primo Brands Corporation PRMB: This branded beverage company with a focus on healthy hydration, delivering sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed primarily in every state and Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 day.

BOK Financial BOKF: This regional financial services company which provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market SFM: This company which operates in a highly fragmented grocery store industry, has a unique model that features fresh produce, foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Restaurants BJRI: This company which owns and operates a chain of high-end casual dining restaurants in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Unity Software U: This company which provides provides platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

