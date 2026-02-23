New Strong Buy Stocks for February 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO: This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74% over the last 60 days.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Price and Consensus

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Quote

Bank of Hawaii Corporation BOH: This bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Price and Consensus

Bank of Hawaii Corporation price-consensus-chart | Bank of Hawaii Corporation Quote

Constellium SE CSTM: This aluminum manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Constellium SE Price and Consensus

Constellium SE price-consensus-chart | Constellium SE Quote

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. NIC: This bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Price and Consensus

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Quote

Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS: This mobile marketing platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price and Consensus

Digital Turbine, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

