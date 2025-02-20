New Strong Buy Stocks for February 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Peoples Financial Services Corp. PFIS: This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus
Peoples Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote
Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP: This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and Consensus
Molson Coors Beverage Company price-consensus-chart | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote
Newmark Group, Inc. NMRK: This commercial real estate services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Newmark Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Newmark Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Newmark Group, Inc. Quote
Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN: This retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Advantest Corporation ATEYY: This semiconductors company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Advantest Corp. Price and Consensus
Advantest Corp. price-consensus-chart | Advantest Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Advantest Corp. (ATEYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.