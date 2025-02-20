New Strong Buy Stocks for February 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. PFIS: This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP: This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Newmark Group, Inc. NMRK: This commercial real estate services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN: This retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Advantest Corporation ATEYY: This semiconductors company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.