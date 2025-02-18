New Strong Buy Stocks for February 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Farmer Bros. Co. FARM: This beverage distribution company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.3% over the last 60 days.

Farmer Brothers Company Price and Consensus

Farmer Brothers Company price-consensus-chart | Farmer Brothers Company Quote

Root, Inc. ROOT: This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 93.4% over the last 60 days.

Root, Inc. Price and Consensus

Root, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Root, Inc. Quote

Roku, Inc. ROKU: This tv streaming platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Roku, Inc. Price and Consensus

Roku, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Roku, Inc. Quote

FinWise Bancorp FINW: This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp Price and Consensus

FinWise Bancorp price-consensus-chart | FinWise Bancorp Quote

Peoples Financial Services Corp. PFIS: This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Peoples Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

