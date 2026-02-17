New Strong Buy Stocks for February 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI: This company that manufactures and sells printed circuit boards has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. AEIS: This company that supplies precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for semiconductor manufacturing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Deluxe Corporation DLX: This company that provides integrated payments, data, and marketing solutions nationwide for businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company F: This automobile giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC: This holding company for Simmons Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

