New Strong Buy Stocks for February 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Fulton Financial Corporation FULT: This consumer and commercial banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Fulton Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Fulton Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote
First Bancorp FBNC: This bank holding company for First Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
First Bancorp Price and Consensus
First Bancorp price-consensus-chart | First Bancorp Quote
Dana Incorporated DAN: This company that provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Dana Incorporated Price and Consensus
Dana Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Dana Incorporated Quote
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. PCRX: This non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Price and Consensus
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Quote
OMV Aktiengesellschaft OMVKY: This energy and chemicals company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
OMV AG Price and Consensus
OMV AG price-consensus-chart | OMV AG Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells
We're not kidding.
Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.
Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.See Stocks Now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Dana Incorporated (DAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
First Bancorp (FBNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
OMV AG (OMVKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.