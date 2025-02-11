New Strong Buy Stocks for February 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Fulton Financial Corporation FULT: This consumer and commercial banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Fulton Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Fulton Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote

First Bancorp FBNC: This bank holding company for First Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

First Bancorp Price and Consensus

First Bancorp price-consensus-chart | First Bancorp Quote

Dana Incorporated DAN: This company that provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Dana Incorporated Price and Consensus

Dana Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Dana Incorporated Quote

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. PCRX: This non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Quote

OMV Aktiengesellschaft OMVKY: This energy and chemicals company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

OMV AG Price and Consensus

OMV AG price-consensus-chart | OMV AG Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dana Incorporated (DAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Bancorp (FBNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OMV AG (OMVKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.