New Strong Buy Stocks for December 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Village Farms International VFF: This company, which is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 day.

Village Farms International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Village Farms International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Village Farms International, Inc. Quote

CorMedix CRMD: This biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.8% over the last 60 days.

CorMedix Inc Price and Consensus

CorMedix Inc price-consensus-chart | CorMedix Inc Quote

Aercap AER: This integrated global aviation company, which has a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

General Motors GM: This company, which is one of the world’s largest automakers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote

Five Below FIVE: This specialty value chain retailer, that provides a wide range of premium quality and trendy merchandise for $5 or below, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Five Below, Inc. Price and Consensus

Five Below, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Five Below, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.