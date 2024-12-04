New Strong Buy Stocks for December 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN: This retail and wholesale company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL: This leisure travel services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Amphenol Corporation APH: This fiber optic solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. GBCI: This bank holding company for Glacier Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Northern Trust Corporation NTRS: This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

