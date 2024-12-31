New Strong Buy Stocks for December 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Vimeo, Inc. VMEO: This software solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 125% over the last 60 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS: This global solar technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

Payoneer Global Inc. PAYO: This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Trupanion, Inc. TRUP: This medical insurance company for cats and dogs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.2% over the last 60 days.

Veren Inc. VRN: This explorer and developer of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

