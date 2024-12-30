New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CoreCard Corporation CCRD: This technology solutions and processing services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

CoreCard Corporation Price and Consensus

CoreCard Corporation price-consensus-chart | CoreCard Corporation Quote

Appian Corporation APPN: This software company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Appian Corporation Price and Consensus

Appian Corporation price-consensus-chart | Appian Corporation Quote

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. USNA: This nutritional, personal care, and skincare products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Quote

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.7% over the last 60 days.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2025?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2025. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Appian Corporation (APPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.