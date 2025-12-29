New Strong Buy Stocks for December 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

McGraw Hill, Inc. MH: This company, which is a provider of education solutions for preK-12, higher education and professional learning, supporting the evolving needs of millions of educators and students, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43% over the last 60 days.

Macy's M: This company, which is an omnichannel retail organization operating stores, websites and mobile applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 day.

Valero Energy VLO: This company, which is the largest independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products with refining capacity of 3.1 million barrels per day across 15 refineries located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Bunge Global SA BG: This integrated global agribusiness and food company, spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Science Applications International SAIC: This company, which is one of the leading information technology and professional services provider, primarily to the U.S. government, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

