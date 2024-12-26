Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 26th

December 26, 2024 — 04:58 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

eGain Corporation EGAN: This customer engagement solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

eGain Corporation Price and Consensus

eGain Corporation Price and Consensus

eGain Corporation price-consensus-chart | eGain Corporation Quote

ACM Research, Inc. ACMR: This semiconductor cleaning equipment provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

ACM Research, Inc. Price and Consensus

ACM Research, Inc. Price and Consensus

ACM Research, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ACM Research, Inc. Quote

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO: This agribusiness company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.8% over the last 60 days.

Mission Produce, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mission Produce, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mission Produce, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mission Produce, Inc. Quote

BlackBerry Limited BB: This intelligent security software and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 150% over the last 60 days.

BlackBerry Limited Price and Consensus

BlackBerry Limited Price and Consensus

BlackBerry Limited price-consensus-chart | BlackBerry Limited Quote

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP: This bio-pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Download How to Profit from the Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Boom absolutely free today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

eGain Corporation (EGAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACMR
EGAN
BB
AVO
NRXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.