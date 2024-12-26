New Strong Buy Stocks for December 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

eGain Corporation EGAN: This customer engagement solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

eGain Corporation Price and Consensus

eGain Corporation price-consensus-chart | eGain Corporation Quote

ACM Research, Inc. ACMR: This semiconductor cleaning equipment provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

ACM Research, Inc. Price and Consensus

ACM Research, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ACM Research, Inc. Quote

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO: This agribusiness company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.8% over the last 60 days.

Mission Produce, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mission Produce, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mission Produce, Inc. Quote

BlackBerry Limited BB: This intelligent security software and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 150% over the last 60 days.

BlackBerry Limited Price and Consensus

BlackBerry Limited price-consensus-chart | BlackBerry Limited Quote

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP: This bio-pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

