New Strong Buy Stocks for December 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

TechnipFMC plc FTI: This energy solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

TechnipFMC plc Price and Consensus

TechnipFMC plc price-consensus-chart | TechnipFMC plc Quote

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP: This bio-pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom equipment manufacturer the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Vimeo, Inc. VMEO: This video software solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 125% over the last 60 days.

Vimeo, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vimeo, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vimeo, Inc. Quote

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. PBYI: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Puma Biotechnology, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

