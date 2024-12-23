New Strong Buy Stocks for December 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI: This technology-driven company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

Peoples Financial Services Corp. PFIS: This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Peoples Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote

National Fuel Gas Company NFG: This diversified energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus

National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. NWBI: This bank holding company for Northwest Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Quote

monday.com Ltd. MNDY: This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

monday.com Ltd. Price and Consensus

monday.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | monday.com Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

