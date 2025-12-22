New Strong Buy Stocks for December 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII: This an engineering services and robotics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Oceaneering International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Oceaneering International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Oceaneering International, Inc. Quote

Allot Ltd. ALLT: This cybersecurity solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.

Allot Ltd. Price and Consensus

Allot Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Allot Ltd. Quote

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. MODG: This golf equipment and apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59% over the last 60 days.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Price and Consensus

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. price-consensus-chart | Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Quote

OppFi Inc. OPFI: This FinTech company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

OppFi Inc. Price and Consensus

OppFi Inc. price-consensus-chart | OppFi Inc. Quote

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST: This oil and gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.7% over the last 60 days.

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

