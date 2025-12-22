New Strong Buy Stocks for December 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Oceaneering International, Inc. OII: This an engineering services and robotics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Oceaneering International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Oceaneering International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Oceaneering International, Inc. Quote
Allot Ltd. ALLT: This cybersecurity solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.
Allot Ltd. Price and Consensus
Allot Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Allot Ltd. Quote
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. MODG: This golf equipment and apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59% over the last 60 days.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Price and Consensus
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. price-consensus-chart | Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Quote
OppFi Inc. OPFI: This FinTech company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
OppFi Inc. Price and Consensus
OppFi Inc. price-consensus-chart | OppFi Inc. Quote
Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST: This oil and gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.7% over the last 60 days.
Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include
Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience
Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip
Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market
Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth
Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Allot Ltd. (ALLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) : Free Stock Analysis Report
OppFi Inc. (OPFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.