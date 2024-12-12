New Strong Buy Stocks for December 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

NB Bancorp, Inc. NBBK: This bank holding company for Needham Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Omnicell, Inc. OMCL: This medication management solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM: This container shipping provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.

UL Solutions Inc. ULS: This safety science services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

