New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

Mercury General Corporation MCY: This auto insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Mercury General Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercury General Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercury General Corporation Quote

GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS: This genomic diagnostics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

GeneDx Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | GeneDx Holdings Corp. Quote

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW: This freight transportation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price and Consensus

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price-consensus-chart | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. FULC: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.4% over the last 60 days.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

