New Strong Buy Stocks for August 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Flutter Entertainment PLC FLUT: This company which is an online sports betting and iGaming operator, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41% over the last 60 days.

Flutter Entertainment PLC Price and Consensus

Flutter Entertainment PLC price-consensus-chart | Flutter Entertainment PLC Quote

Genesco GCO: This specialty retail and branded company which sells footwear and accessories in retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Genesco Inc. Price and Consensus

Genesco Inc. price-consensus-chart | Genesco Inc. Quote

Opera Limited OPRA: This company which provides web browsers, Opera News, an AI-driven content discovery platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Grupo Supervielle SUPV: This company which is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. Price and Consensus

Grupo Supervielle S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Supervielle S.A. Quote

HCA Healthcare HCA: This company which is the largest non-governmental operator of acute care hospitals in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 day.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus

HCA Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HCA Healthcare, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Genesco Inc. (GCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.