New Strong Buy Stocks for August 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

First Financial Bancorp. FFBC: This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE: This optical and photonic products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET: This cloud networking solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Bar Harbor Bankshares BHB: This bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

TAT Technologies Ltd. TATT: This solutions and services provider to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

