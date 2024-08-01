New Strong Buy Stocks for August 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

NovoCure Limited NVCR: This oncology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

NovoCure Limited Price and Consensus

NovoCure Limited price-consensus-chart | NovoCure Limited Quote

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold exploration and development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

Carvana Co. CVNA: This used car e-commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.

Carvana Co. Price and Consensus

Carvana Co. price-consensus-chart | Carvana Co. Quote

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc KNSA: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Quote

Micron Technology, Inc. MU: This memory and storage products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.