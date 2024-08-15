New Strong Buy Stocks for August 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. NREF: This real estate finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Latham Group, Inc. SWIM: This maker of residential swimming pools has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 150% over the last 60 days.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. NRILY: This company that provides IT solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO: This insurance company that operates in senior and middle-income markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 8.1% over the last 60 days.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS: This company which offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

