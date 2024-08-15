New Strong Buy Stocks for August 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. NREF: This real estate finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Quote
Latham Group, Inc. SWIM: This maker of residential swimming pools has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 150% over the last 60 days.
Latham Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Latham Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Latham Group, Inc. Quote
Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. NRILY: This company that provides IT solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Nomura Research Institute Price and Consensus
Nomura Research Institute price-consensus-chart | Nomura Research Institute Quote
CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO: This insurance company that operates in senior and middle-income markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 8.1% over the last 60 days.
CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
CNO Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS: This company which offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Nomura Research Institute (NRILY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.