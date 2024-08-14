New Strong Buy Stocks for August 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

DBS Group Holdings Ltd DBSDY: This commercial banking and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Central Puerto S.A. CEPU: This electric power generation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.

Sylvamo Corporation SLVM: This manufacturer of uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

GE Aerospace GE: This manufacturer of aircraft engines, components and aircraft mechanical systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH: This cruise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.