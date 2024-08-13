New Strong Buy Stocks for August 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Blue Bird Corporation BLBD: This school buses company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS: This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. LAKE: This company that manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 1.2% over the last 60 days.

The New York Times Company NYT: This news and media giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

