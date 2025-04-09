New Strong Buy Stocks for April 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PRA Group PRAA: This global financial and business services company in the Americas, Australia and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

PRA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

PRA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PRA Group, Inc. Quote

Banco Santander SAN: This biggest bank in Spain which provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 day.

Banco Santander, S.A. Price and Consensus

Banco Santander, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Santander, S.A. Quote

National Vision EYE: This company which is one of the leading and rapidly growing optical retailers in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

National Vision Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | National Vision Holdings, Inc. Quote

Wolters Kluwer WTKWY: This leading global information services and publishing company which provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus

Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer NV Quote

News Corporation NWSA: This global, diversified media and information services company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

News Corporation Price and Consensus

News Corporation price-consensus-chart | News Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

News Corporation (NWSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wolters Kluwer NV (WTKWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.