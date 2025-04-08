New Strong Buy Stocks for April 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

FRONTLINE PLC FRO: This shipping company which is engaged in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 day.

BGC Group, Inc. BGC: This brokerage and financial technology company, through its various affiliates, specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange, Equities, Energy and Commodities, Shipping and Futures, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

NCR Atleos Corporation NATL: This company which facilitates banks and retailers to deliver self-service banking experiences for consumers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN: This Credit-Tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

EMCOR Group EME: This company which is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

