New Strong Buy Stocks for April 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Chevron Corporation CVX: This integrated energy and chemicals company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.

Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus

Chevron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote

Crescent Energy Company CRGY: This oil and gas exploration company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.1% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy Company Price and Consensus

Crescent Energy Company price-consensus-chart | Crescent Energy Company Quote

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN: This networking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 89.1% over the last 60 days.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lumen Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote

FIGS, Inc. FIGS: This healthcare apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 120% over the last 60 days.

FIGS, Inc. Price and Consensus

FIGS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FIGS, Inc. Quote

BCB Bancorp, Inc. BCBP: This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Price and Consensus

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (BCBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.