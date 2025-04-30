New Strong Buy Stocks for April 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Deutsche Bank DB: This largest bank in Germany and one of the largest financial institutions in the world which offers a wide variety of investment, financial and related products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Spotify Technology SPOT: This company which offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Sony SONY: This company which designs, manufactures and sells several consumer and industrial electronic equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 day.
Civista Bancshares CIVB: This bank holding company which is involved in the business of community banking, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. TAK: This research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
