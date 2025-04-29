New Strong Buy Stocks for April 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Matson MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics company which offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 day.

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote

Smith & Nephew SNATS SNN: This global medical device company which markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. Price and Consensus

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. Quote

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings ALEX: This real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. Quote

PCB Bancorp PCB: This bank holding company which offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus

PCB Bancorp price-consensus-chart | PCB Bancorp Quote

Life Time Group Holdings LTH: This company which reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (SNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matson, Inc. (MATX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PCB Bancorp (PCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.