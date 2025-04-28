New Strong Buy Stocks for April 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kaiser Aluminum KALU: This company which is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 day.

Yara International ASA YARIY: This company which is the world's leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

South Plains Financial SPFI: This bank holding company which provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Nomad Foods Limited NOMD: This company which manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Pegasystems PEGA: This company which is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

