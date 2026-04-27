New Strong Buy Stocks for April 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. FET: This energy infrastructure equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.6% over the last 60 days.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Quote

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA: This data center-scale AI infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

Dow Inc. DOW: This materials science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 950% over the last 60 days.

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF: This ammonia company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN: This semiconductor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price and Consensus

Texas Instruments Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

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Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.