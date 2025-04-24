New Strong Buy Stocks for April 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Yara International ASA YARIY: This crop nutrition company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Yara International ASA Price and Consensus
Yara International ASA price-consensus-chart | Yara International ASA Quote
OncoCyte Corporation OCX: This precision diagnostics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.3% over the last 60 days.
OncoCyte Corporation Price and Consensus
OncoCyte Corporation price-consensus-chart | OncoCyte Corporation Quote
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. SMHI: This marine and support transportation services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. Quote
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. VTMX: This industrial real estate company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR Quote
BancFirst Corporation BANF: This bank holding company for BancFirst has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
BancFirst Corporation Price and Consensus
BancFirst Corporation price-consensus-chart | BancFirst Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock
It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.
With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.See This Stock Now for Free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
BancFirst Corporation (BANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report
OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Yara International ASA (YARIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VTMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.