New Strong Buy Stocks for April 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Yara International ASA YARIY: This crop nutrition company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

OncoCyte Corporation OCX: This precision diagnostics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.3% over the last 60 days.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. SMHI: This marine and support transportation services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. VTMX: This industrial real estate company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

BancFirst Corporation BANF: This bank holding company for BancFirst has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

