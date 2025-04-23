New Strong Buy Stocks for April 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Mogo Inc. MOGO: This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation MX: This semiconductor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.
Waystar Holding Corp. WAY: This cloud-based healthcare payments company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.7% over the last 60 days.
Fluent, Inc. FLNT: This data-driven digital marketing services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Fox Corporation FOXA: This news, sports, and entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
