New Strong Buy Stocks for April 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Mogo Inc. MOGO: This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation MX: This semiconductor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.

Waystar Holding Corp. WAY: This cloud-based healthcare payments company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.7% over the last 60 days.

Fluent, Inc. FLNT: This data-driven digital marketing services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Fox Corporation FOXA: This news, sports, and entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

