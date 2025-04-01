New Strong Buy Stocks for April 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM: This payment network provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. TKOMY: This insurance and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. FOLD: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.

908 Devices Inc. MASS: This commercial-stage technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.

V.F. Corporation VFC: This apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

