New Strong Buy Stocks For April 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Suzano S.A. SUZ: This eucalyptus pulp and paper products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Arcadis NV ARCAY: This global design, engineering and management consulting company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Triumph Group, Inc. TGI: This aircraft and aircraft components company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Iberdrola, S.A. IBDRY: This generator and distributor of electricity has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Balchem Corporation BCPC: This innovative health and nutritional solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

