New Strong Buy Stocks for April 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Antero Resources Corporation AR: This oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Alithya Group Inc. ALYAF: This strategy and digital technology services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.

Brenntag SE BNTGY: This distributor of chemicals and ingredients has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

KBC Group NV KBCSY: This banking, insurance, and asset management services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

