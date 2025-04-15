New Strong Buy Stocks for April 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Hesai Group HSAI: This three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 180% over the last 60 days.
Lionsgate Studios Corp. LION: This film and television production and distribution conglomerate has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
BB Seguridade Participacoes S.A. BBSEY: This insurance, pension, and bonds company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Marex Group plc MRX: This financial services platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN: This non-lethal defense technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.