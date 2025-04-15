New Strong Buy Stocks for April 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Hesai Group HSAI: This three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 180% over the last 60 days.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. LION: This film and television production and distribution conglomerate has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

BB Seguridade Participacoes S.A. BBSEY: This insurance, pension, and bonds company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group plc MRX: This financial services platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN: This non-lethal defense technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

